Amazon Web Services to Support Governmentt Service Modernization Efforts Honduras, Chile

The company said Wednesday it will support Honduras and Chile’s open data initiatives and update various internal systems in a push to facilitate transparency and efficiency in citizen services.

Jeff Kratz, AWS worldwide public sector director for Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean, said the company will engage with local partner communities, U.S. embassy teams and non-government organizations to aid cloud-first government efforts in Latin America.

AWS will also collaborate with public and private universities in Chile and Honduras under the AWS Educate Program that aims to provide resources, curriculum and cloud credits to students and teachers to foster innovation and skills development in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The company will also administer workshops, training and other programs to help technology startups bring new ideas to the market through the AWS Marketplace.



