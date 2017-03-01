Easter in Honduras “Semana Santa” 2017

Easter in Honduras During the weeks leading into “Semana Santa” it is common for different organizations, churches, companies and neighbors to organize day trips to the beaches. Thus, residents of the Sula Valley (San Pedro Sula, Villanueva, La Lima and El Progreso) flock to the beaches of Omoa, Puerto Cortes, Tela, Trujillo, and La Ceiba). Residents from Tegucigalpa go to the Pacific coast to the beaches at Cedeño, Punta Raton, Coyolito Amapala, and San Lorenzo. This is something to take into consideration, because you can run into over 100 buses going or coming to the beaches on any given weekend during the “verano” summer leading to Easter “Semana Santa”. If you are going to be travelling on the roads on weekends during this time, do your best to do so really early in the morning, not only will you save time, you will also avoid many hair raising experiences on the Honduran roads! (Please do not Drink and drive, you need to be fully alert while driving in Honduras.)

Easter, “Semana Santa”, is the one time of the year when you MUST have reservations to stay at a hotel before you depart.Hotels really fill up, and if you do find a hotel, it will probably be twice the price it usually is! Another important factor to take into consideration is the fact that there is NO public transportation, whether by air, sea or land, operating within Honduras on Good Friday. This includes the ferries to the islands, all air service, and of course all intercity bus companies, including the premier lines, such as Hedman Alas or Viana. If you do not consider this you might end up having to pay for a private taxi to drive you between cities, and this will be expensive! As mentioned before, Hondurans flock to the beaches during Easter Semana Santa. This means that places like Tela, Trujillo, La Ceiba, Omoa and Puerto Cortes, all on the Caribbean coast will be packed! The same can be said for the Bay Islands, especially Utila and Roatan. Although by tradition the folks from Tegucigalpa go to the Pacific Ocean beaches, the longer Easter Travel and Vacations allow more time and therefore many venture out to the more attractive Caribbean coast. Honduran families will reserve a double room and manage to fit a whole family of 6 into the same room! Beaches are so full that you will not find any bit of shade, because whatever shade is to be found was taken by someone who arrived early. (I happily admit it; I like a nice beach to myself and always try to avoid the crowds) However, night life in all of the beach cities does become really lively. No matter where you are spending your Easter Week in Honduras, if you are on the beach, you will find many different options to party till sunrise!

If you are looking for a good festive atmosphere, where you can enjoy a beach party from dusk to dawn, at affordable prices, then you must go to the beach towns. La Ceiba is by far the liveliest; however Tela, Trujillo, Puerto Cortes and Omoa on the Caribbean are all well known for their Easter Week parties. On the Pacific Coast, San Lorenzo has the most fame for a good party scene and incredible food, although even small quiet towns, such as Valle de Angeles and Amapala can get into serious party mode! If you are looking for the party scene, have fun, make sure you get a designated driver in your group if you are driving your car, or find a taxi to get you back to your hotel when you are done with the party!

Enjoy Semana Santa, and; Please do NOT Drink and Drive (yes, even on a bicycle or moped!)

Photos of Easter in Honduras (Click the photos to enlarge)

There will be over 11,000 COPECO , CONAPREMM, Life Guards, and Red Cross personnel / volunteers on duty throughout the country.



