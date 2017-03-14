Honduras: Banana exports increased value by 0.79% in 2016

According to Honduras’ Central Bank, in 2016, Honduras exported 509 million dollars in bananas, i.e. 0.79% more than in 2015, even though the export volume decreased.

According to a report from the Central Bank of Honduras (BCH), banana sales increased by $4 million (0.79%) over the $505 million exported in 2015. The increase, they said, was due to the 4.5% increase in the price of bananas on the international market.

Last year Honduras exported 33,983 eighteen-kilo boxes of bananas abroad, 3.5% less than the 35,232 boxes it exported in 2015, stated the report.

In 2016, the average price of a box of bananas was 14.98 dollars, 4.5% more than the $14.33 it cost in 2015, according to the report.

The United States and Central America were the main destinations for Honduran banana exports, as they accounted for 98% of all the bananas sold. Bananas are one of Honduras’ most important agricultural products.

SOURCE: Fresh Plaza



