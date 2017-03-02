Honduras coffee exports soar 36 pct in February 2017

Shipments from the largest coffee exporter in Central America totaled 953,831 60-kg bags in February, compared with 703,525 bags in the same month of the 2015-2016 harvest, according to a preliminary report from IHCAFE.

Cumulative shipments until February totaled 2.314 million bags, also up 36 percent from the year-earlier period, when shipments totaled 1.706 million bags.

“The increase in February exports is due to higher grain production and the expected increase in the export forecast,”

Dagoberto Suazo, vice president of the IHCAFE board.

Honduras expects to export 7.2 million bags in the 2016-2017 harvest, a 41 percent increase from the year prior, according to IHCAFE.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica beans, runs from October through September.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Andrew Hay)

