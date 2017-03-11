Honduras Melon and Watermelon Exports Fall 6.2%

According to a report from the BCH, these agricultural products generated 53.3 million dollars, 3.5 million dollars less than in the previous year, mainly because of a decline in international prices (7.1%).

Melon and watermelon exports recorded a decline even though the country’s producing companies had made investments to increase the export volume.

The melon industry has been achieving unflattering results, due to internal and external factors.

Shipments to the United States face competition from Guatemala, and sales to the European Union (EU) face competition from Brazil.

These two markets are the main destinations for the cantaloupe, Galia, Honeydew, Piel de Sapo, and Charentais varieties grown in the southern region of the country.

The country’s challenge is to venture into new Asian markets, including Japan, where the Honduran fruit has good acceptance because of its quality and sugar levels.

Authorities of the National Agricultural Health Service (SENASA) said Honduras met all the conditions to export the fruit to any destination in the world, as they had no phytosanitary issues.

The Honduran melon is grown in the south and east of the country, generating a variety of direct and indirect jobs.

SOURCE: Fresh Plaza



