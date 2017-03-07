Honduras 2017 World Cup Qualifying Matches

During 2017 Honduras National Soccer Team will play seven soccer matches that will determine the CONCACF champion eligible to go on to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Honduras won their first two qualifying matches in late November of 2016. One vs Panama and the other vs Trinidad and Tobago. The first match in 2017 will be vs the USA followed by the USA and Mexico. Then they will face off again vs Panama followed by Trinidad and Tobago, USA, Costa Rica and the final encounter to determine who will represent the CONCACAF in the 2018 Russia world Cup will be against Mexico.

World cup qualifying matches are a huge draw for Honduran Soccer fans all over the world. In Honduras the qualifying matches are so serious to fans that most business allow their employees to leave work early and or come in late in order for the fans to enjoy the games. The Honduras government also gives all public workers time off for the games and some times just shuts down for the day.

Below is the current schedule updated with the information available at this time of publication. Sometimes the venue and time is not set until a week or so before the match. We will continually update this article to keep you up to date with the entire World Cup Qualifying season.

Good luck Catrachos.

Honduras National Soccer Team – 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Russia 2018

Matches Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goals +/- Points

2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 Estadio Olimpico San Pedro Sula 11 Nov Final Score 0-1

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 Estadio Olimpico San Pedro Sula 15 Nov Final Score 3-1 24 Mar 2017

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 Avaya Stadium San Jose 24 Mar

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 08 Jun

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 13 Jun

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 01 Sep

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 05 Sep

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 06 Oct

Match 0 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier Round 5 10 Oct



