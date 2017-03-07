Honduras Soccer · Sports in Honduras

Honduras 2017 World Cup Qualifying Matches

March 7, 2017 by Jennifer Catracha No Comments

During 2017 Honduras National Soccer Team will play seven soccer matches that will determine the CONCACF champion eligible to go on to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Honduras won their first two qualifying matches in late November of 2016. One vs Panama and the other vs Trinidad and Tobago. The first match in 2017 will be vs the USA followed by the USA and Mexico. Then they will face off again vs Panama followed by Trinidad and Tobago, USA, Costa Rica and the final encounter to determine who will represent the CONCACAF in the 2018 Russia world Cup will be against Mexico.

World cup qualifying matches are a huge draw for Honduran Soccer fans all over the world. In Honduras the qualifying matches are so serious to fans that most business allow their employees to leave work early and or come in late in order for the fans to enjoy the games. The Honduras government also gives all public workers time off for the games and some times just shuts down for the day.

Below is the current schedule updated with the information available at this time of publication. Sometimes the venue and time is not set until a week or so before the match. We will continually update this article to keep you up to date with the entire World Cup Qualifying season.

Good luck Catrachos.

Honduras National Soccer Team Fans

Honduras Fans Ready for the 2017 World Cup Qualifying Matches

Honduras National Soccer Team – 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Russia 2018
Matches Played     Won      Draw     Lost    Goals For   Goals Against   Goals +/-      Points

                        2                   1                0             1                      3                              2                      1                  3

11 Nov 2016 – 14:35 Local time
11 Nov 2016
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
Estadio Olimpico
San Pedro Sula
11Nov
Final Score 0-1
15 Nov 2016 – 16:05 Local time
15 Nov 2016
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
Estadio Olimpico
San Pedro Sula
15 Nov
 Final Score 3-1
24 Mar 2017
24 Mar 2017
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
Avaya Stadium
San Jose
24Mar
08 Jun 2017
08 Jun 2017
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
 08Jun
13 Jun 2017
13 Jun 2017
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
 13Jun
01 Sep 2017
01 Sep 2017
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
 01Sep
05 Sep 2017
05 Sep 2017
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
 05Sep
06 Oct 2017
06 Oct 2017
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
 06Oct
10 Oct 2017
10 Oct 2017
Match 0
FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier
Round 5
 10Oct

