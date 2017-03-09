Honduras Tilapia Farming Being Encouraged, with Support from Taiwan

These actions will be developed within the framework of the project “Tilapia Farming in Floating Cages in Brackish Waters of the Gulf of Fonseca”, with financial support of HNL 13 million (USD 550,000) – and also at technical level – of the Government of China Taiwan, and with Honduran Government’s contribution of HNL 2 million (USD 85,500).

With this initiative, the-secretariat of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG) seeks to support tilapia producers so that they can reach an annual production of 100 tonnes.

At the same time, this will allow to increase the economic income of the artisan fishermen of San Lorenzo, as well as the diversification of their work.

The project was submitted by the Government of Honduras to the Government of China Taiwan and is expected to take advantage of the experience and technologies of that country.

To this end, both governments legalized a memorandum of understanding last year to formalize the project.

In the area of the Gulf of Fonseca there is an over-exploitation of fish by local fishermen, and this is causing the decline of some resources and a negative impact on the income of the fishermen.

Last year, Honduras exported about 20 million pounds of tilapia, which generated more than USD 60 million in revenues, with the United States being the main market.



