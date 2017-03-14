Honduras vs Panama 2017

Honduras vs Panama June 13, 2017 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier

Round 5

Honduras will continue it’s quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia by facing off against Panama on June 13, 2017

Honduras Roster – Preliminary

GOALKEEPERS: Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Ricardo Canales (Vida)

DEFENDERS: Brayan Beckeles (Necaxa), Henry Figueroa (Motagua), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas), Felix Crisianto (Motagua), Allans Vargas (Real Espana), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Cesar Oseguera (Real Espana)

MIDFIELDERS: Jorge Claros (Real Espana), Oliver Morazan (Juticalpa FC), Brayan Acosta (Real Espana), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City), Erick Andino (Motagua), Mario Martinez (Enppi), Carlos Disuca (Motagua), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo)

FORWARDS: Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Anthony Lozano (Tenerife), Eddie Hernandez (Tolima), Rubilio Castillo (Motagua), Michael Chirinos (Olimpia)

Panama Roster – Preliminary

GOALKEEPERS: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Calderon (Real Cartagena)

DEFENDERS: Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders), Felipe Baloy (Tauro), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Zamora), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Fidel Escobar (Sporting Lisbon B), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda)

MIDFIELDERS: Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Armando Cooper (Toronto FC), Miguel Camargo (NYCFC), Ricardo Avila (Koper), Edgar Barcenas (Tapachula), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Amilcar Henriquez (Arabe Unido), Josiel Nunez (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario)

FORWARDS: Blas Perez (Blooming), Abdiel Arroyo (Danubio), Luis Tejada (Universitario), Tony Taylor (Pacos de Ferreira), Gabriel Torres (Lausanne Sport)

Previous Honduras vs Panama Matches

11 Nov 2016 – 14:35 Local time

Round 5

Estadio Olimpico

San Pedro Sula Honduras

Final Score Honduras 0 Panama 1

———————————————

Honduras vs. Panama 2012 World Cup 2014 Brazil Qualification soccer match.

Live updates of the Honduras vs Panama soccer game Friday October 12th, 2012 at 8:00 PM local Honduran time ( 10:00 PM New York Time)

Game Over

Honduras 0 – Panama 0

90 minutes into the game still tied 0 – 0 3 minutes of extra time awarded

The Honduras National Soccer team begins practice on Monday October 1st in preparation for their extremely important match vs Panama which they must win in order to stay alive in the quest to qualify for the 2014 Brazil World cup. The Catrachos must win vs Panama and vs Canada on the Tuesday the 16th of October 2012. Read more at

http://www.honduras.com/honduras-vs-panama-2012/

Here are the Current Live, Upcoming Previews, and Historic Reference of Honduras soccer matches.

About Honduras Soccer

Results of last match vs Panama: Honduras failed to win their soccer match at home Friday night June 8, 2012 in the opening of the 3rd phase of the Concacaf eliminations towards the Brasil World Cup 2014.

Fan reactions were of disappointment as well as critical of the team. Below are just a few fan reactions:

“The game shows evidence of many deficiencies in football skills”

“Team did not take advantage of the homefield”

“The best players were Noel and Boniek”

“when you go to the stadium to watch the Seleccion the last we need is to lose leet alone that we were put to shame”

“awful game; but no matter, we must forge ahead. There is a lot missing from this team”

“We lost on our own field!!!! What a shame!”

“We have no leader on the field”

“Noel Valladares was the only one who deserves merit, The rest of the team… well no comment”

Updated standings following tonights game:

Panamá 3 Points

Canadá

3 Points

Cuba 0 Points

Honduras

0 Points

Better luck next game!

Follow the next match:

Honduras vs Canada

Tuesday June 12th 2012 at 7:45PM EDT right here live on HondurasNews.com

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

As you can see by fan reactions it is back to the drawing board for the Honduras Seleccion.

Better luck next time Seleccion.

Don’t forget to bookmark us here at HondurasNews.com to listen to the Honduras Seleccion games live!

Honduras will play Panama Friday night June 8, 2012 in the opening of the 3rd phase of the Concacaf eliminations towards the Brasil World Cup 2014. This game is a key to the motivation of not just the Team and players but the tremendous fan support the Honduras Seleccion receives around the world. Hondurans all over the world will be glued to the TV Friday Night. For those within the Country of Honduras that are unable to be near a TV during the game, all you need to do is “listen to the surroundings” as is customary whenever something “good” or “bad” happens in a big soccer match the sound of Cheers and Frowns along with fireworks ricochet throughout the entire country.

The Panamanian team arrived in San Pedro Sula last night. The Panamanian team had originally said they would not make any statements to the Press; however at the last minute they changed their mind and stated that they “know how important it is to win this game and believe they can win it”. The Panama delegation confirmed that they will play with two forwards, however; the participation of their star player Gabriel Gómez will not be known until the last minute due to his injury status. Panama is ranked #46 , the third best in the FIFA rankings behind Mexico (19) and USA (28) so expectations from Panamanian fans is at an all time high. Honduras currently FIFA ranks at number 55.

The game will be officiated by referees from Mexico led by Roberto García Orozco who holds the “Golden Ball” award from FIFA for the 2011 season. Honduras and Panama are part of Concacaf Group C which is also comprised of Canada and Cuba. Group A is comprised of USA, Jamaica, Guatemala y Antigua y Barbuda; while Group B, is made up of México, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guyana.

Good luck to the Seleccion Catracha!



