Honduras will Import Less Potato and Avocado Seeds

March 17, 2017 by News Wire

The Honduran national government wants to promote the local production of potatoes and avocados to reduce imports, increase exports, and to improve the farmers’ economy.

Honduran Potatoes

To this end, the Minister of Economic Development, Arnaldo Castillo, and a group of business executives from the Taiwan Sugar Corporation company, visited the avocado plantation, located in La Esperanza, Intibuca.

The Taiwanese mission and the authorities of the Directorate of Agricultural Science and Technology (DICTA) visited the premises of the project based at the Santa Catarina experimental station in La Esperanza, Intibuca.

Honduran Avocado

Currently, the Government of the Republic is promoting a national project with the avocado chain through the Ministry of Economic Development. The project is part of the country’s new strategy for the agricultural business sector that is being developed by the Cabinet for Economic Development, as per the instructions of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

“The goal of this initiative is to replace imports and increase exports of avocados, which provide 11 million dollars to the country each year,” stated Minister Arnaldo Castillo.

“The objective is to promote an inclusive avocado production project, that benefits small, medium, and large producers and that can become an important source of employment in rural areas,” stressed minister Castillo.

SOURCE: Fresh Plaza






