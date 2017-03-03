Friends of the missions NGO changing lives in Honduras

“I think God gives you the experience you need and shows you the things that you need to see, even the things you wish you could unsee,” Tolle said. “I come back now and ask if I look the same because I’ve come back changed.”

The McPherson, KS resident spent Feb. 12 through 20 with the non-profit Friends of the Missions in Yoro, Honduras. The organization, based in St. Augustine, Florida, has provided medical services to underprivileged countries since 2004, including a trip to Honduras every February.

A group of 19 doctors, pharmacists, registered nurses and a dentist traveled to distribute medication and services to more than 2,300 people over the trip. Though Tolle works as a letter carrier in McPherson, she was able to distribute donated reading glasses.

“The reading glasses I gave out will hopefully last them a while,” Tolle said. “Most people, when you put on the right strength of glasses they needed, they’re eyes got huge and they couldn’t believe that they could read the sample sheet. The Bibles they’re issued there have itty-bitty print, and they wanted to be able to read that Bible.”

The group set up in schools around the area, which led to a few interesting locations for distributing glasses.

“In the last village we went to, we set up the doctors, nurses, dentist and pharmacy, and the rest of the rooms were really dark. You can’t do reading glasses in the dark so I went outside and set up under this beautiful mango tree. It was a beautiful tree with some benches around and plenty of shade,” Tolle said. “It was a little harder to control the crowd because everyone wanted to see what you were doing, when in a room, we’d have someone at the door have people wait outside. The only problem was that the mangos wouldn’t be ready until April.”

Tolle packed items like crayons, coloring books, clothing and Fruit Loops, which are a favorite of Honduran children, for the trip. Yet, the only thing Tolle really needed was a willingness to serve.

“I said I’d do whatever they needed. One day I was counting pills and after the fifth hour of that I still said ‘God, if they need me to count pills, I think I can still do that.’ I like variety so I wasn’t sure if I could count pills much longer,” Tolle laughed. “But then they asked if I’d give out the glasses and I said I can do that too.”

Tolle worked with a translator, George, who is blind and regularly works with Friends of the Missions.

“George had been in the U.S. from age 5 to 20. I don’t know how old he is now, but he loved talking about the 1970s. He wanted to talk about ‘Hee Haw’ and all those old TV shows, If you mentioned any song like ‘Hotel California’ or ‘These Boots are Made for Walking,’ he could tell you who the artist was and he knew all about it,” Tolle said.

“He would do more talking than I did. I would ask him to tell them that these are reading glasses, and he’d tell them that, but he’d also explain that they don’t work when you look around and do this whole spiel.”

Honduras became an independent nation in 1821 and has since been a republic, although it has consistently endured social strife and political instability. According to the Central Intelligence Agency World Factbook, Honduras is one of the poorest countries in the Latin America and has the world’s highest murder rate. More than half the population lives in poverty and educational quality is low.

“I looked at the cost of what a man was working for all day in the sugar cane fields, it bought me one simple meal of vegetables, rice, beans, goat cheese and tortillas, maybe fried chicken, but he’ll never be able to take his family to eat in a restaurant,” Tolle said. “Canned food is very expensive, groceries are high, gas is expensive. They’re very hard-working people, they’re just surviving. There are groups going there to help all the time, but I don’t know what the long-term answer is.”

Tolle hopes the group’s efforts to alleviate some physical pain will lead to lasting solutions in the future.

“The doctors and the medicine we took solved the problems that the people were having at the time. We got rid of the children’s internal parasites and we gave them enough medicine to get over the heartburn, but they’ll have to change something or they’ll be back in the same boat,” Tolle said. “I tried to look every person in the eye and give them some dignity and let them know that they had my attention. One thing I learned is that God values every human life. It was a very emotional trip, but you realize that every day we have is precious. I knew that before, but this made it tangible.”

After Tolle’s experience, she hopes others will travel for a first-hand look at how much of the world’s population lives.

“Someone pointed out that we do have poor people here that need our help too, but I said that people here have so many more opportunities than they have in Honduras. They’re just working to survive and eat that day,” Tolle said. “I think anyone who is upset about life in the U.S. should go out of the country and see how most of the world lives. They’ll understand the opportunities we have and that we’re so abundantly blessed here.”

For more information about Friends of the Missions, visit http://www.friendsofthemissions.net.

Contact Cheyenne Derksen Schroeder by email at cderksen@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow her on Twitter at @MacSentinel.

By: Cheyenne Derksen Schroeder



