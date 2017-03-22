Snapper Farming to be Explored in the Honduran Gulf of Fonseca

In response to this request, the specialist, Amado Cano, coordinator of Projects “Marine fish reproduction and farming” of the Aquatic Resources Authority of Panama (ARAP), arrived in the country. Along with technicians from the Fisheries and Aquaculture Directorate (Digepesca), the Secretariat of Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Mines (MiAmbiente) and Ospesca, the specialist is to travel with the Gulf of Fonseca to identify the appropriate sites for the development of snapper farming in Honduras.

The expert will also give a talk on the development of snapper farming in the region – an activity that began in 1994 – and the results of the visit and the diagnosis to be made in Honduras.

The Regional Strategy for the Development of Aquaculture in the countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA) considers snapper farming as one of the priority activities in mariculture due to the conditions that the region represents in its marine waters.

In this context, the centre-centre cooperation and the ties of integration of the countries that make up Ospesca were set with the ARAP to provide this support to Honduras that will make it possible to identify the feasibility of snapper farming on the Pacific coast.

SOURCE: FIS



