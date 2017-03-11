Crime Fighting

Trial Scheduled for Honduran Man who Murdered a Saskatchewan Man in Roatan Honduras

March 11, 2017 by News Wire

A trial has been scheduled for a Honduran man accused of killing Dallas Martens of Martensville, Sask., while celebrating his first anniversary with his wife in 2009.

Honduran Charles Webster Arrested in the 2009 Murder of a Saskatchewan man.

Charles Webster (pictured) has been arrested in the 2009 death of Dallas Martens, a Saskatchewan man who was killed in Honduras.

Martens and his wife Krissy Larsen-Martens had moved to the island of Roatan to adopt a boy.

The couple was approached by a hooded gunman on Sept. 18, 2009, and Martens was shot and killed.

Last October, Policia Nacional de Honduras confirmed they arrested 35-year-old Charles Félix Sanders Webster in connection to the death. Webster is facing charges of plotting a murder, being an accessory to a murder and withholding information from police.

The victim’s mother, Verna Martens, said a Canadian government official told her a trial is scheduled for Mar. 16 and 17.

Webster is from Roatan, according to Honduran police.

The island is situated about 65 kilometres off the northern coast of mainland Honduras





About HondurasCountry of Honduras VideosHonduras on Facebook


GET HONDURAS NEWS UPDATES!

 
Your email is not shared with any other party - EVER

You must be logged in to post a comment Login