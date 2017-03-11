Trial Scheduled for Honduran Man who Murdered a Saskatchewan Man in Roatan Honduras

Martens and his wife Krissy Larsen-Martens had moved to the island of Roatan to adopt a boy.

The couple was approached by a hooded gunman on Sept. 18, 2009, and Martens was shot and killed.

Last October, Policia Nacional de Honduras confirmed they arrested 35-year-old Charles Félix Sanders Webster in connection to the death. Webster is facing charges of plotting a murder, being an accessory to a murder and withholding information from police.

The victim’s mother, Verna Martens, said a Canadian government official told her a trial is scheduled for Mar. 16 and 17.

Webster is from Roatan, according to Honduran police.

The island is situated about 65 kilometres off the northern coast of mainland Honduras



