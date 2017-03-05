Undocumented Immigrant from Honduras Sentenced to 260 Days for Molestation in New Jersey

Walter Ulloa, 39, and a resident of apartments on both Speedwell Avenue and Vail Place, was among four men charged in June 2016 with sexually assaulting the same girl, who was abused from August 2009 through August 2015, beginning when she was eight years old.

Though Ulloa originally was charged with acts of sexual penetration and fondling of the girl between August 2011 and August 2014, he pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal sexual contact, a fourth-degree offense. The victim was between the ages of 10 and 12 at the time.

His recommended sentence from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was up to 364 days in the county jail and probation. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a detainer against him for being in the U.S. illegally and he is expected to be deported to Honduras, where he has children close in age to the victim.

Assistant Prosecutor Robert Preziosi asked Superior Court Judge Thomas Critchley to impose 364 days in jail while defense lawyer Sean O’Connor argued that Ulloa be sentenced to time served – 260 days in the county jail.

Since Ulloa essentially is eligible now for parole from the jail on a potential 364-day term, the judge imposed the time-served stint, saying that turning Ulloa over to ICE will spare the jail the administrative expense of processing Ulloa for parole. Preziosi declined comment after the hearing on why the plea offer was extended, but the resolution has spared the victim from having to testify at a trial and Ulloa will be deported.

Preziosi told the judge that the victim did not want to attend the sentencing because she didn’t want to see Ulloa. All the men charged had an acquaintanceship with the victim’s family.

“Mr. Ulloa has been in New Jersey for some time working as a landscaper. He indicates he has family back home in Honduras…with children right around the age of the victim in this case. While Mr. Ulloa was away from his family in Honduras, presumably providing for them, he pursued sexual gratification through a minor female with whom he came into contact here in New Jersey,” Preziosi said.

Asked by the judge whether he wanted to make a statement, Ulloa, through a Spanish interpreter said:

“The only thing I can say is I know that you’re a good person and I am thankful that God put a good judge on my case.”

Critchley paused a moment and responded:

“I appreciate your kind words. I hope so. I must say to you that, of course, the thing that was done here – because of the age of the person involved – is not okay, certainly under our law.”

Just as Ulloa resolved his charges through a plea, so did Jose Bueso, 20, of Morristown, who had been charged with molesting the same girl. Bueso plead guilty in October to touching an intimate part of the girl’s body and was sentenced earlier this year to four years in state prison.

In February, two other undocumented Honduran immigrants were indicted on multiple charges of sexually assaulting the same girl between 2009 and 2016.

A Morris County grand jury issued separate indictments against Orlando Soto, 50, of Abbett Avenue and Marcos Carias, 36, of Speedwell Avenue that charge them both with sexually abusing the girl over a period of years. Both men were arrested and charged last summer and are being held in the Morris County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail each.

Soto was indicted on nine counts, including for burglary and attempted aggravated sexual assault by forcing his way into the victim’s home in May 2016 and trying to sexually assault her.

Soto’s alleged molestation of the girl began in August 2009 when she was 8 and included acts of penetration through August 2015, according to the indictment.

Because of the alleged burglary and attempted sexual assault upon the victim in 2016, Soto was indicted on an overall charge of endangering the welfare of a child between August 2009 and May 31, 2016.

The grand jury indicted Carias on four counts that include three charges of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Carias is accused of touching the child on intimate parts of her body and having her touch his genitals between 2009 and August 2014.

SOURCE: Daily Record



