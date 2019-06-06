Official list of the 23 players representing Honduras in the 2019 Gold Cup – Honduras National Team Soccer

The Honduras National Selection also known as the BiColor and La Seleccion Catracha were presented on a list received Monday, June 3, but there was a limit to present the final list by last night June 5, 2019.
Among the great surprises presented by the Uruguayan coach Fabián Coito is the inclusion of the young players is Danilo Acosta, Denil Maldonado, Héctor Castellanos, Jorge Álvarez as well as Roger Rojas and goalies Rafael Zúniga y Harold Fonseca.
The Honduran Selection debuts in the 2019 Gold Cup against in Kingston, Jamaica on June 17, then on the 21st against Curacao and closes against El Salvador in Los Angeles.
Goalies
1. Luis ‘Buba’ López
2. Rafael Zúniga
3. Harold Fonseca
Defense
4. Félix Crisanto
5. Maynor Figueroa
6. Henry Figueroa
7. Ever Alvarado
8. Emilio Izaguirre
9. Denil Maldonado
10. Bryan Beckeles
Midfielders
11. Bryan Acosta
12. Andy Nájar
13. Alex López
14. Danilo Acosta
15. Michaell Chirinos
16. Héctor Castellanos
17. Luis Garrido
18. Jorge Álvarez
Forwards
19. Roger Rojas
20. Alberth Elis
21. Rubilio Castillo
22. Romell Quioto
23. Antony Lozano
As usual we wish our young players the best and are routing for a successful 2019 Soccer Season.
GO Seleccion!
