Official list of the 23 players representing Honduras in the 2019 Gold Cup – Honduras National Team Soccer

The Honduras National Selection also known as the BiColor and La Seleccion Catracha were presented on a list received Monday, June 3, but there was a limit to present the final list by last night June 5, 2019.

Among the great surprises presented by the Uruguayan coach Fabián Coito is the inclusion of the young players is Danilo Acosta, Denil Maldonado, Héctor Castellanos, Jorge Álvarez as well as Roger Rojas and goalies Rafael Zúniga y Harold Fonseca.

The Honduran Selection debuts in the 2019 Gold Cup against in Kingston, Jamaica on June 17, then on the 21st against Curacao and closes against El Salvador in Los Angeles.

Goalies

1. Luis ‘Buba’ López

2. Rafael Zúniga

3. Harold Fonseca

Defense

4. Félix Crisanto

5. Maynor Figueroa

6. Henry Figueroa

7. Ever Alvarado

8. Emilio Izaguirre

9. Denil Maldonado

10. Bryan Beckeles

Midfielders

11. Bryan Acosta

12. Andy Nájar

13. Alex López

14. Danilo Acosta

15. Michaell Chirinos

16. Héctor Castellanos

17. Luis Garrido

18. Jorge Álvarez

Forwards

19. Roger Rojas

20. Alberth Elis

21. Rubilio Castillo

22. Romell Quioto

23. Antony Lozano

As usual we wish our young players the best and are routing for a successful 2019 Soccer Season.

GO Seleccion!