Honduras Travel & Tourism

Honduras Lands Top Stop for Tourist Destination – See Why – Video and Photos

September 26, 2017 by Jonathan Roberto Catracho

It may not appeal to everyone, but CNN has included Honduras in their top tourist destinations for 2016. One of the reasons, and probably the most controversial one, why Honduras is valued less as a tourist destination is the fact that it is being tagged as the murder capital of the world.

Honduras Hiking Tours
Honduras has capitalized on their tourism, making it a priority for creating jobs within the region. One major move by the Honduran government is to offer tax breaks to investors who are interested in putting up businesses in the country. Moreover, major airlines have somehow found a way to produce additional direct flights from the U.S. to Honduras.
According to CNN’s expert travelers; Honduras is “One of the hottest destinations in Central America”

Honduras Destinations Video

Honduras definitely has more enticing tourist spots than anyone could imagine, but this concept has been marred by the number of negative news about the country.
Despite the effort to improve their tourism structure, they remain the least productive among the countries in Central America. Their efforts to promote and propel their tourism has not been easy as the country faces some controversial issues.

Honduras Destinations – Photos

Trujillo Honduras - Overlooking Trujillo Bay from Historic Spanish Fort

Traditional Rugs during Easter - Comayagua Honduras

Copan Ruinas Honduras - Archeological Park Museum

Lake Yojoa / Lago de Yojoa Honduras

Garifuna Traditional Dance -Punta Gorda Roatan Honduras

Amapala - Located in the Gulf of Fonseca in Southern Honduras - Pacific Coast Also known as Isla del Tigre

Amapala – Located in the Gulf of Fonseca in Southern Honduras – Pacific Coast
West Bay Roatan Honduras Tourist at Beach

Tourist on the-Beach in Roatan, Honduras - West Bay

Sunset Over Bridge - Rio Choluteca Honduras

Museum of the Identity - Tegucigalpa Honduras

