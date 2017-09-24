Honduras’ Newest Tourist Attraction – “Coffee Route”

The IHT and the IHCAFE have collaborated since 2013 to develop coffee plantations, equipping them with the necessary infrastructure and training to support visitors to the sites. The investment and development is seen as an important economic driver for the region.

The “Coffee Route” encompasses the country’s six coffee-growing regions––Copan, Opalaca, Montecillos, Comayagua, Agalta, and El Paraiso––each with distinct geographic and bioclimatic conditions.

Domestic and international tourists will be able to closely observe the coffee-making process from seed to cup. Additionally, they will be able to visit coffee plantations, schools and research centers, and participate in ecotouristic activities, coffee tastings and visit one of the nearly 60 specialty coffee shops serving the country’s renowned blends.

“The combination of tourism and coffee with the launch of the ‘Coffee Route’ allows us to offer the best of Honduras to both domestic and international tourists. It also serves to diversify income sources and create new opportunities for our coffee farmers,” said Rene Leon Gomez, general manager of the Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE).

The quality of Honduran coffee, as well as its distinct flavor and aroma, have allowed it to receive prestigious awards and international recognition, and have helped position the country as the sixth-largest coffee exporter in the world.

Honduras Executive Branch – President of Honduras

Sandra Castillo, +504-2290-5084

scastillo@presidencia.gob.hn

SOURCE: Honduras Presidential Palace



