Honduras defeated El Salvador 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula on Tuesday evening March 29th, 2016 to stay alive in the quest for the 2018 World Cup. Meanwhile Mexico shutout Canada by the same score which leads to a September 2016 match between Honduras and Canada to determine which team will advance to the 2018 World CUp in Russia. in Group A. Mexico advances to the Hexagonal with two games remaining. Honduras and Canada are tied with four points with Honduras ahead on goal difference -1 to -4. In Group B, Panama beat Haiti 1-0 and Costa Rica shutout Jamaica 3-0. Costa Rica has a three point lead over Panama at the top of the table with Panama three points ahead of 3rd-place Jamaica.

Honduras vs El Salvador Video March 29th 2016







Honduras Roster – Preliminary

GOALKEEPERS: Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Ricardo Canales (Vida)

DEFENDERS: Brayan Beckeles (Necaxa), Henry Figueroa (Motagua), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas), Felix Crisianto (Motagua), Allans Vargas (Real Espana), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Cesar Oseguera (Real Espana)

MIDFIELDERS: Jorge Claros (Real Espana), Oliver Morazan (Juticalpa FC), Brayan Acosta (Real Espana), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City), Erick Andino (Motagua), Mario Martinez (Enppi), Carlos Disuca (Motagua), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo)

FORWARDS: Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Anthony Lozano (Tenerife), Eddie Hernandez (Tolima), Rubilio Castillo (Motagua), Michael Chirinos (Olimpia)

Previous Honduras vs El Salvador soccer matches

Friday March 25th 2016 at Cuscatlan Stadium in El Salvador

Nelson Bonilla headed in a late equaliser to give El Salvador a 2-2 tie at home to bitter rivals Honduras in a keenly contested CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifier that ended with wild celebrations by the home fans on Friday.

El Salvador, who twice came from a goal down to snatch their point, remain third in group A of the fourth round of regional qualifiers with two points from three matches.

Mexico lead the group with nine points after a 3-0 win in Vancouver over second-placed Canada, who have four, and Honduras are bottom on one.

The home side’s first equaliser was the pick of the goals with striker Pablo Punyed chesting down a long, high ball into the Honduras box with his back to goal and swivelling past two defenders to fire into the roof of the net in first half stoppage time.

Alberth Ellis had put Honduras ahead in the 19th minute volleying in at a corner and Anthony Lozano restored the visitors’ lead on the hour when he tapped in after the goalkeeper spilt a shot he appeared to have caught cleanly.

Honduras National Team Fans Video – After the 2 – 2 Final Score in El Salvadro Fans call for head coach Jorge Luis Pinto to Resign. (Spanish – PG13)



Honduras vs El Salvador Video



The top two teams in the three groups go through to the fifth and final round, a single six-team group from which the first three qualify for Russia 2018, and the fourth-placed side go into an intercontinental playoff.

Team Rosters

EL SALVADOR: Derby Carrillo, Xavier García, Henry Romero, Alexander Mendoza, Juan Barahona, Richard Mejívar, Alexander Larín (Jaime Alas, m. 62), Darwin Cerén (Andrés Flores, m. 78), Pablo Punyed (Dustin Corea, m. 71), Denis Pineda and Nelson Bonilla.

Head Coach: Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga.

HONDURAS: Donis Escober, Brayan Beckeles, Johnny Palacios, Maynor Figueroa, Emilio Izaguirre, Jorge Claros, Roger Espinoza, Andy Najar, Mario Martínez (Boniek García, m. 64), Alberth Elis (Jhonny Leverón, m. 84) and Anthony Lozano (Diego Reyes, m. 75).

Head Coach: Jorge Luis Pinto.

Yellow Cards: Alexander Larín, Johnny Palacios, Emilio Izaguirre, Darwin Cerén.



