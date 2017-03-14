Honduras vs Mexico 2017

Honduras vs Mexico June 8, 2017 FIFA World Cup™ Qualifier

Honduras will continue it’s quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia by facing off against Mexico on June 8, 2017

Honduras Roster – Preliminary

GOALKEEPERS: Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Ricardo Canales (Vida)

DEFENDERS: Brayan Beckeles (Necaxa), Henry Figueroa (Motagua), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas), Felix Crisianto (Motagua), Allans Vargas (Real Espana), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Cesar Oseguera (Real Espana)

MIDFIELDERS: Jorge Claros (Real Espana), Oliver Morazan (Juticalpa FC), Brayan Acosta (Real Espana), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City), Erick Andino (Motagua), Mario Martinez (Enppi), Carlos Disuca (Motagua), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo)

FORWARDS: Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Anthony Lozano (Tenerife), Eddie Hernandez (Tolima), Rubilio Castillo (Motagua), Michael Chirinos (Olimpia)

Previous Honduras vs Mexico matches

Honduras vs Mexico 2015 : Pre-Game Coverage, Live Coverage, TV Schedule, Video Highlights – Game Re-cap

Second-half substitutes Jesus Corona and Juergen Damm scored to lead Mexico to a 2-0 win over Honduras on Tuesday in a World Cup qualifier at San Pedro Sula.

Mexico had not won a World Cup qualifier at Honduras since 1993 and had not won a qualifier at San Pedro Sula since 1965.

Corona scored in the 67th minute, six minutes after entering. Damm entered in the 70th minute and doubled the score two minutes later.

Inside the stadium, the passion and desire to defeat Mexico was intense. It clearly means a lot for Honduras fans to get one over on their northern rivals.

That could be seen in the Honduran players. Coach Jorge Luis Pinto asked for “aggressiveness” from his players in stopping Mexico’s football on the eve of the game, and they didn’t disappoint, carrying out his instructions with aplomb.

Within the first three minutes, there had already been four fouls and by half-time the game had been stopped 20 times for free-kicks. Every time Hector Herrera or Andres Guardado got the ball in Mexico’s midfield, it seemed a hard Honduran tackle was just a millisecond away. But Mexico held their own in the physical department.

Ironically, it was an accidental clash between Aquino and Honduras’ Luis Garrido that provided the talking point of the first half. Off balance, Aquino crashed into Garrido on the ground and the videos doing the social network rounds were brutal; Garrido has almost definitely broken his leg and will be out for a long time.

Hector Moreno was involved in a constant battle with Rubilio Castillo, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was elbowed by Maynor Figueroa and only received a yellow, while Guardado was constantly chastising the referee. Johnny Palacios also miraculously stayed on the pitch after taking down Corona in the second half.

With the temperature above 90 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff and humidity around 75 percent; the grass on the pitch long and the crowd braying Mexico, this was never going to be the purest expression of the beautiful game.

Honduras player Luis Garrido could well have suffered the most horrific leg break in football. Turns out he has a torn Ligament.

We wish Luis Garrido a speedy recovery but this looks a nasty one. (See Video below)

The Honduran midfielder was stretchered off just before half-time of Tuesday night’s World Cup CONCACAF group A clash with Mexico with one what appeared to be the most horrific leg breaks we’ve ever seen; however it turned out to be a torn ligament. He will be out for at least one year.

Garrido, who is currently on loan with Houston Dynamo, went over in a challenge but felt the full weight of his opponent land on his knee joint.

The bottom half of his leg bends gruesomely in the wrong direction and play was stopped for some minutes to get Garrido off the pitch safely.

Video



The injury occurred late in the scoreless first half as Mexican midfielder Javier Aquino held possession, charging toward Garrido. Honduran teammate Wilmer Crisanto, who was trailing the Mexican player, pushed the back of Aquino, sending him tumbling into Garrido’s legs. The fall pinned Garrido’s shin underneath Aquino and, as Garrido hunched forward from the collision, his knee appears to have snapped forward in gruesome fashion.

Video



Pre-Game

Honduras will face off vs Mexico on Tuesday November 17, 2015 The Honduras vs Canada soccer match marks the beginning of the qualification rounds en route to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The match will be played at the olympic stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Honduras enters this matchup desperate for points, after being shocked on the road by Canada by a score of 1-0. Honduras has been struggling to find its form in recent matches, and the team only got one point in the group stage of the Gold Cup 2015 this past summer.

Honduras did qualify for the 2014 World Cup and will undoubtedly enter this game believing that feat is repeatable.

Mexico will obviously be looking for some degree of revenge as the team struggled against Honduras in the 2014 qualifiers, when the two sides met in the fateful “hexagonal” stage. Mexico tied with Honduras on the road but was defeated 2-1 at home.

That defeat was one of only six Mexico has ever suffered against Honduras. Mexico actually holds a comfortable lead in the head-to-head department with 20 wins, eight draws and six defeats. In World Cup qualifying, Mexico has seven wins, four losses and five draws against Honduras, though its recent record in the competition over the last four cycles is three wins, three losses and two draws.

The Mexican team arrived in the northern city of San Pedro Sula on Monday ahead of their upcoming match against Honduras in their second fixture of the World Cup Russia 2018 Qualifiers.

The Mexicans arrived along with their Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio calm, confident and ready to reverse the string of bad results they have had in San Pedro Sula’s Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium.

“Mexico have not won in San Pedro Sula for 22 years”

The Mexicans arrived in the city around 13:00 local time (19:00 GMT) and then were moved to their hotel before heading to the stadium to familiarize themselves with the pitch.

Javier Hernandez “Chicharito”, Carlos Vela, Oribe Peralta, Andres Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa are among the Mexican players that arrived in Honduras earlier.

In their first match of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) World Cup Russia 2018 Qualifiers, Mexico won 3-0 at home over El Salvador while Honduras lost 1-0 on their visit to Canada.

Mexico’s Head Coach Juan Carlos Osorio had a dream debut for Mexico, as he saw his team trounce El Salvador, 3-0. Osorio knows it won’t always be that easy, and is preparing for a tougher road Tuesday against Honduras. Honduras suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat to Canada in their qualifying opener, and will be looking to rebound from a disappointing performance.

However; Mexico’s Osorio is likely to tinker with his lineup against Honduras. The biggest question is where to line up Chicharito, who has been in fine form recently.

Mexican National Team manager Juan Carlos Osorio has been dealt another blow to his roster and this one might be the one that stings the most. Right back Paul Aguilar was not able to join the team last week and was replaced by Raul Lopez, who earned his first cap on Friday against El Salvador. Last Tuesday, veteran Carlos Esquivel left the team with a leg injury but J.C. Osorio decided not to call up a replacement. With the depth Mexico has and the Osorio’s ability to chance formations and adapt, Mexico were able to make up for the loss of Esquivel.

Now, Mexico will have to go without Jorge Torres Nilo from an ankle injury and flew back to Monterrey instead of joining the team in Honduras. Torres Nilo didn’t play Friday against El Salvador as Luis Fuentes played on the left side of the defense for Mexico to earn his first cap against a weaker side. That decision was most likely made with the idea of saving Torres Nilo for the more difficult trip to Central America against Honduras. What Mexico loses is the best left back playing in Mexico. He’s an aggressive thinking left back who likes to join the attack and is a quality passer, and an athletic player who has the length and aerial ability that makes him an ideal fit for the position.

While Miguel Herrera fancied his former club player Miguel Layun on the left side of his five man defense, J.C. Osorio looks to prefer to have Layun on the right side. The loss of Torres Nilo will now leaves a big question for Osorio to answer. Will he move Layun back to the left and place Lopez on the right, or keep Layun on the right and play Fuentes on the right?

Mexico has lost just six of it’s previous 30 meetings with Honduras.

There was a point where Osorio was briefly hired to be the manager for Honduras. Osorio actually agreed to join Honduras in 2011, but his club was unable to release him on short notice, causing him to lose the job four days later.

Pre-Game:

Key player — Andres Guardado (Mexico)

Guardado is always a vital part of Mexico’s attack, but his influence in their first match under Juan Carlos Osorio seemed even larger than normal. His vision and ability to move smartly through traffic will be vital in a match like this, where Honduras will be packing in midfielders and defenders to try and clog Mexico’s passing lanes. If anyone in this team can navigate through that mire and find just the right pass to unlock the attack, it’s going to be Guardado.

Key matchup — Mario Martinez (Honduras) vs. Hector Herrera (Mexico)

Herrera played an interesting role last week against El Salvador, serving a more defensive role than we’re used to seeing him in. He was very effective in it, however, and should reclaim it in this match, putting him head to head with Martinez for much of the match. Martinez is a disruptive influence in Honduras’ attack, but Herrera has the energy and the skill to keep him in check, which should make the road to success in this match much easier for Mexico.

DATE: November 17, 2015

LIVE TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports (U.S. – English), Telemundo, NBC Universo (U.S. – Spanish), UnivisionTDN, Azteca 7 (Mexico)

Live Online Streaming: Fubo TV, beIN Sports Connect (U.S. – English), NBC Deportes En Vivo Extra (U.S. – Spanish), Azteca Deportes En Vivo (Mexico)

LIVE TV CHANNEL : Canal 5 Televicentro (Honduras)

KICKOFF TIME: 4:00 p.m. Eastern / 3 p.m. local

VENUE: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Live Stream Info: BeIN Sports Connect

LIVE UPDATES:

The Game is under way!

ARRANCA el juego Honduras-México en el estadio Olímpico de San Pedro Sula. ¡VAMOS CON TODO!

Half time score is tied 0 – 0

Medio tiempo Honduras 0 Mexico 0

Second Half under way!

Mexico scores at minute 66 Honduras 0 Mexico 1

GOL DE MÉXICO! Jesús Manuel Corona al minuto 66 le marca el 1-0 a Honduras.

Mexico scores at minute 71 Honduras 0 Mexico 2

GOOOL DE MÉXICO! Al minuto 71 el recién ingresado Jurgen Damm le hace el 2-0 a Honduras.

Final Score Honduras 0 Mexico 2

Final del partido Mexico 2 Honduras 0

Honduras Roster:

Honduras Roster: Noel Valladares; Johnny Palacios, Johnny Leverón, Maynor Figueroa; Wilmer Crisanto, Emilio Izaguirre; Luis Garrido, Boniek García, Erick Andino, Mario Martínez; Rubilio Castillo.

Head Coach: Jorge Luis Pinto, of the Honduras National Team known as “técnico de la Selección Nacional de Honduras”

México Roster: Alfredo Talavera; Osvaldo Alanís, Hugo Ayala, Miguel Layún, Diego Reyes, Héctor Moreno; Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Javier Aquino; Javier Hernández y Raúl Jiménez.

LIVE UPDATES and VIDEO:

Final Score: Honduras 2, Mexico 1

Video Honduras vs Mexico



Game ReCap

