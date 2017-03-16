Honduras vs Nicaragua 2017

Honduras vs Nicaragua Thursday March 16, 2017

UPDATE: Thursday March 16, 2017

The Nicaraguan National Team was scheduled to arrive in San Pedro Sula Honduras yesterday however the team has gone on strike and did not make the trip to Honduras. The International friendly match between Honduras and Nicaragua has therefore been cancelled. The cancellation of this game has put Honduran coach Jose Luis Pinto in a bit of a quandry as he was depending on this game to test out his current roster who will face the USA on March 24th and against Costa Rica on March 28th 2017.

Honduras National Soccer team will face off against Nicaragua in an International Friendly match at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano (San Pedro Sula) Honduras at 8:00 PM.

Honduras vs Nicaragua Video Highlights of the previous match held January 2017

Honduras defeated Nicaragua 2 -1 January 2017



International Friendlies are an important part of the teams effort to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers and the Gold Cup.

Preliminary Honduras Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Ricardo Canales (Vida)

DEFENDERS: Brayan Beckeles (Necaxa), Henry Figueroa (Motagua), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas), Felix Crisianto (Motagua), Allans Vargas (Real Espana), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Cesar Oseguera (Real Espana)

MIDFIELDERS: Jorge Claros (Real Espana), Oliver Morazan (Juticalpa FC), Brayan Acosta (Real Espana), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City), Erick Andino (Motagua), Mario Martinez (Enppi), Carlos Disuca (Motagua), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo)

FORWARDS: Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Anthony Lozano (Tenerife), Eddie Hernandez (Tolima), Rubilio Castillo (Motagua), Michael Chirinos (Olimpia)

Honduras vs Nicaragua Historical Final Scores / Statistics

2017-01-13 2017 Honduras 2-1 Nicaragua 2016-08-24 2016 Honduras 1-0 Nicaragua 2016-01-28 2016 Nicaragua 1-3 Honduras 2014-09-14 2014 Honduras 1-0 Nicaragua 2009-01-24 2009 Honduras 4-1 Nicaragua 2007-02-15 2007 Nicaragua 1-9 Honduras 2005-02-19 2005 Honduras 5-1 Nicaragua 2003-02-11 2003 Nicaragua 0-2 Honduras 2001-05-25 2001 Honduras 10-2 Nicaragua 2000-04-16 2002 Nicaragua 0-1 Honduras 2000-03-04 2002 Honduras 3-0 Nicaragua

Good luck Catrachos!



