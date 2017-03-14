Honduras 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be the 14th edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial international men’s football championship of the North, Central American and Caribbean region organized by CONCACAF. According to the FIFA International Match Calendar, the tournament is scheduled to be played between July 7–26, 2017. It will be hosted by the United States.
The winner of this tournament will play against the winner of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the 2019 CONCACAF Cup, a one-match play-off to determine CONCACAF’s qualifier for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup. If the same team wins both the 2017 and 2019 Gold Cups, it automatically qualifies for the Confederations Cup.
Qualified teams
A total of 12 teams will qualify for the tournament. Three berths are allocated to North America, four to Central America, four to the Caribbean, and one to the winner of the play-off between the two fifth-placed teams of the Caribbean zone and the Central American zone.
|Team
|Qualification
|Gold Cup
appearances
|Previous best performance
|FIFA Ranking
at start of event
|North American zone
|United States
|Automatic
|14th
|Champions (1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013)
|Mexico (Title holders)
|Automatic
|14th
|Champions (1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2015)
|Canada
|Automatic
|13th
|Champions (2000)
|Central American zone qualified through the 2017 Copa Centroamericana
|Honduras
|Winners
|13th
|Runner-up (1991)
|Panama
|Runners-up
|8th
|Runners-up (2005, 2013)
|El Salvador
|Third Place
|10th
|Quarterfinals (2002, 2003, 2011, 2013)
|Costa Rica
|Fourth Place
|13th
|Runners-up (2002)
|Caribbean zone qualified through the 2017 Caribbean Cup
|Curaçao
|Top four
|6th1
|Third place (1969)
|Martinique
|Top four
|5th
|Quarterfinals (2002)
|N/A2
|French Guiana
|Top four
|1st
|None
|N/A2
|Jamaica
|Top four
|10th
|Runners-up (2015)
|Play-off winner between Caribbean zone fifth place and Central American zone fifth place
|Play-off
Bold indicates that the corresponding team was hosting the event.
1. This is Curaçao’s first appearance since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, as its direct successor (with regards to membership in football associations), inheriting the former nation’s FIFA membership and competitive record.
2. French Guiana and Martinique are not FIFA members, and so do not have a FIFA Ranking.
Venues
The venues were announced on December 19, 2016. Levi’s Stadium was announced as the venue of the final on February 1, 2017
- Notes
- ^ Jump up to: a b c d This is the first time the stadium will host a Gold Cup event.
Draw
Mexico and United States were announced as the seeded teams of Groups B and C respectively on December 19, 2016. Honduras, the winners of the 2017 Copa Centroamericana title were announced as being the seeded team in Group A on February 14, 2017.
The groups and match schedule will be revealed on March 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PT (UTC-8) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
Group stage
The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams qualify for the quarter-finals.
Group A
First match(es) will be played on July 7, 2017
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Qualification
|1
|Honduras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|French Guiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
July 7, 2017 (2017-07-07)
|Honduras
|v
|Costa Rica
|
July 7, 2017 (2017-07-07)
|French Guiana
|v
|Canada
|
July 11, 2017 (2017-07-11)
|Costa Rica
|v
|Canada
|
July 11, 2017 (2017-07-11)
|Honduras
|v
|French Guiana
|
July 14, 2017 (2017-07-14)
|Costa Rica
|v
|French Guiana
Group B
First match(es) will be played on July 8, 2017
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Qualification
|1
|United States (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martinique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Haiti/ Nicaragua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
(H) Host.
|
July 8, 2017 (2017-07-08)
|United States
|v
|Panama
|
July 8, 2017 (2017-07-08)
|Martinique
|v
|Haiti/ Nicaragua
|
July 12, 2017 (2017-07-12)
|Panama
|v
|Haiti/ Nicaragua
|
July 12, 2017 (2017-07-12)
|United States
|v
|Martinique
|
July 15, 2017 (2017-07-15)
|Panama
|v
|Martinique
Haiti /Nicaragua v United States
|
July 15, 2017 (2017-07-15)
|Haiti /Nicaragua
|v
|United States
Group C
First match(es) will be played on July 9, 2017.
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Qualification
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Curaçao
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
July 9, 2017 (2017-07-09)
|Mexico
|v
|El Salvador
|
July 13, 2017 (2017-07-13)
|El Salvador
|v
|Jamaica
|
July 16, 2017 (2017-07-16)
|El Salvador
|v
|Curaçao
Ranking of third-placed teams
First match(es) will be played on July 7, 2017. Source: CONCACAF
|Pos
|Grp
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Qualification
|1
|A
|Third Group A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knockout stage
|2
|B
|Third Group B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C
|Third Group C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Knockout stage
|Quarter-finals
|Semi-finals
|Final
|July 19 – Philadelphia
|Group A Winner
|July 22 – Arlington
|Group B Runner-up
|July 19 – Philadelphia
|Group B Winner
|July 26 – Santa Clara
|3rd Place Group A/C
|July 20 – Glendale
|Group C Winner
|July 23 – Pasadena
|3rd Place Group A/B
|July 20 – Glendale
|Group C Runner-up
|Group A Runner-up
Quarter-finals
Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up
|
July 19, 2017 (2017-07-19)
|Group A Winner
|v
|Group B Runner-up
Group B Winner v 3rd Place Group A/C
|
July 19, 2017 (2017-07-19)
|Group B Winner
|v
|3rd Place Group A/C
Group C Winner v 3rd Place Group A/B
|
July 20, 2017 (2017-07-20)
|Group C Winner
|v
|3rd Place Group A/B
Group C Runner-up v Group A Runner-up
|
July 20, 2017 (2017-07-20)
|Group C Runner-up
|v
|Group A Runner-up
Semi-finals
v
|
July 22, 2017 (2017-07-22)
|v
Final
v
|
July 26, 2017 (2017-07-26)
|v
TV Broadcasting
Fox Sports will televise the tournament in English in the United States.
Univision Deportes will televise the tournament in Spanish in the United States.
Westwood One will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the tournament in English in the United States.
Fútbol de Primera will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the tournament in Spanish in the United States.
