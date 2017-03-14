Honduras 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be the 14th edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial international men’s football championship of the North, Central American and Caribbean region organized by CONCACAF. According to the FIFA International Match Calendar, the tournament is scheduled to be played between July 7–26, 2017. It will be hosted by the United States.

The winner of this tournament will play against the winner of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the 2019 CONCACAF Cup, a one-match play-off to determine CONCACAF’s qualifier for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup. If the same team wins both the 2017 and 2019 Gold Cups, it automatically qualifies for the Confederations Cup.

Qualified teams

A total of 12 teams will qualify for the tournament. Three berths are allocated to North America, four to Central America, four to the Caribbean, and one to the winner of the play-off between the two fifth-placed teams of the Caribbean zone and the Central American zone.

Venues

The venues were announced on December 19, 2016. Levi’s Stadium was announced as the venue of the final on February 1, 2017

Draw

Mexico and United States were announced as the seeded teams of Groups B and C respectively on December 19, 2016. Honduras, the winners of the 2017 Copa Centroamericana title were announced as being the seeded team in Group A on February 14, 2017.

Seeded teams Group A Honduras Group B United States Group C Mexico

The groups and match schedule will be revealed on March 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PT (UTC-8) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Group stage

The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

Group A

First match(es) will be played on July 7, 2017

Group B

First match(es) will be played on July 8, 2017

Group C

First match(es) will be played on July 9, 2017.

Ranking of third-placed teams

First match(es) will be played on July 7, 2017. Source: CONCACAF

Knockout stage

TV Broadcasting

Fox Sports will televise the tournament in English in the United States.

Univision Deportes will televise the tournament in Spanish in the United States.

Westwood One will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the tournament in English in the United States.

Fútbol de Primera will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the tournament in Spanish in the United States.