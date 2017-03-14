Honduras Soccer · Sports in Honduras

Honduras 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

March 14, 2017 by Jonathan Roberto Catracho

Honduras Gold Cup 2017 – Pre-Game Coverage, Live Coverage, TV Schedule, Video Highlights, Venues, Roster, Schedule – Game Re-cap, Points, Goals For, Goals Against, Wins, Loses, Draws Final Score

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be the 14th edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial international men’s football championship of the North, Central American and Caribbean region organized by CONCACAF. According to the FIFA International Match Calendar, the tournament is scheduled to be played between July 7–26, 2017. It will be hosted by the United States.

The winner of this tournament will play against the winner of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the 2019 CONCACAF Cup, a one-match play-off to determine CONCACAF’s qualifier for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup. If the same team wins both the 2017 and 2019 Gold Cups, it automatically qualifies for the Confederations Cup.

2017 Gold Cup CONCACAF Honduras

Group A: Honduras, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Canada.
Group B: U.S.A., Panama, Martinique, Haiti or Nicaragua.
Group C: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, Jamaica.
Match schedule: (Kickoff times to be determined)
Friday, July 7 at NY/NJ Red Bull Arena: French Guiana vs. Canada; Honduras vs. Costa Rica.
Saturday, July 8 at Nissan Stadium, Nashville: USA vs. Panama; Martinique vs. Haiti/Nicaragua.
Sunday, July 9 at Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego: Curacao vs. Jamaica; Mexico vs. El Salvador.
Tuesday, July 11 at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston: Costa Rica vs. Canada; Honduras vs. French Guiana.
Wednesday, July 12 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa: Panama vs. Haiti/Nicaragua; USA vs. Martinique.
Thursday, July 13 at Sports Authority Field, Denver: El Salvador vs. Curacao; Mexico vs.Jamaica.
Friday, July 14 at Toyotoa Stadium, Frisco, Texas: Costa Rica vs. French Guiana; Canada vs. Honduras.
Saturday, July 15, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland: Panama vs.Martinique; Haiti/Nicaragua vs. USA.
Sunday, July 16, Alamodome, San Antonio: Jamaica vs. El Salvador; Curacao vs. Mexico.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, July 19 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia: 1A vs. 2B; 1B vs. 3A/C.
Thursday July 20 at University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale: 1C vs. 3A/B; 2C vs. 2A.
Semifinals
Saturday, July 22 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas: QF 1 vs. QF 2.
Sunday, July 23 at Rose Bowl, Pasadena: QF 3 vs. QF 4.
Final
Wednesday, July 26 at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara: SF 1 vs. SF 2.

Qualified teams
A total of 12 teams will qualify for the tournament. Three berths are allocated to North America, four to Central America, four to the Caribbean, and one to the winner of the play-off between the two fifth-placed teams of the Caribbean zone and the Central American zone.

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Team Qualification Gold Cup
appearances		 Previous best performance FIFA Ranking
at start of event
North American zone
Flag_of_the_United_States.svgUnited States Automatic 14th Champions (1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013)
Flag_of_Mexico.svgMexico (Title holders) Automatic 14th Champions (1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2015)
Flag_of_Canada.svgCanada Automatic 13th Champions (2000)
Central American zone qualified through the 2017 Copa Centroamericana
Flag_of_Honduras.svgHonduras Winners 13th Runner-up (1991)
Flag_of_Panama.svgPanama Runners-up 8th Runners-up (2005, 2013)
Flag_of_El_Salvador.svgEl Salvador Third Place 10th Quarterfinals (2002, 2003, 2011, 2013)
Flag_of_Costa_Rica.svgCosta Rica Fourth Place 13th Runners-up (2002)
Caribbean zone qualified through the 2017 Caribbean Cup
Flag_of_Curaçao.svgCuraçao Top four 6th1 Third place (1969)
Flag_of_Martinique.svgMartinique Top four 5th Quarterfinals (2002) N/A2
Flag_of_French_Guiana.svgFrench Guiana Top four 1st None N/A2
Flag_of_Jamaica.svgJamaica Top four 10th Runners-up (2015)
Play-off winner between Caribbean zone fifth place and Central American zone fifth place
Play-off

Bold indicates that the corresponding team was hosting the event.
1. This is Curaçao’s first appearance since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, as its direct successor (with regards to membership in football associations), inheriting the former nation’s FIFA membership and competitive record.
2. French Guiana and Martinique are not FIFA members, and so do not have a FIFA Ranking.

Venues
The venues were announced on December 19, 2016. Levi’s Stadium was announced as the venue of the final on February 1, 2017

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group stage venues
Cleveland Denver Frisco
FirstEnergy Stadium[nb 1] Sports Authority Field Toyota Stadium
41°30′22″N 81°41′58″W / 41.50611°N 81.69944°W / 41.50611; -81.69944 (FirstEnergy Stadium) 39°44′38″N 105°1′12″W / 39.74389°N 105.02000°W / 39.74389; -105.02000 (Sports Authority Field) 33°9′16″N 96°50′7″W / 33.15444°N 96.83528°W / 33.15444; -96.83528 (Toyota Stadium)
Capacity: 67,431 Capacity: 76,125 Capacity: 16,000
FirstEnergy_Stadium_soccer Denver_Colorado_Invesco_Field_at_Mile_High San Francisco Toyota Stadium
Harrison Houston Nashville
Red Bull Arena BBVA Compass Stadium Nissan Stadium[nb 1]
40°44′12″N 74°9′1″W / 40.73667°N 74.15028°W / 40.73667; -74.15028 (Red Bull Arena) 29°45′8″N 95°21′9″W / 29.75222°N 95.35250°W / 29.75222; -95.35250 (BBVA Compass Stadium) 36°9′59″N 86°46′17″W / 36.16639°N 86.77139°W / 36.16639; -86.77139 (Nissan Stadium)
Capacity: 25,000 Capacity: 22,000 Capacity: 69,000
Harrison Red_Bull_Arena_ESC Houston BBVA_Compass_Stadium,_Skyline_View Nashville LPFieldSec341
San Antonio San Diego Tampa
Alamodome[nb 1] Qualcomm Stadium Raymond James Stadium
29°25′1″N 98°28′44″W / 29.41694°N 98.47889°W / 29.41694; -98.47889 (Alamodome) 32°46′59″N 117°7′10″W / 32.78306°N 117.11944°W / 32.78306; -117.11944 (Qualcomm Stadium) 27°58′33″N 82°30′12″W / 27.97583°N 82.50333°W / 27.97583; -82.50333 (Raymond James Stadium)
Capacity: 65,000 Capacity: 70,561 Capacity: 65,890
San Antonio Stadium San DIego Qualcomm Stadium Tampa Raymond_James_Stadium
Knockout stage venues
Arlington Glendale Pasadena
AT&T Stadium University of Phoenix Stadium Rose Bowl
32°44′52″N 97°5′34″W / 32.74778°N 97.09278°W / 32.74778; -97.09278 (AT&T Stadium) 33°31′39″N 112°15′45″W / 33.52750°N 112.26250°W / 33.52750; -112.26250 (University of Phoenix Stadium) 34°9′41″N 118°10′3″W / 34.16139°N 118.16750°W / 34.16139; -118.16750 (Rose Bowl)
Capacity: 100,000 Capacity: 63,400 Capacity: 90,000
Arlington AT&T Stadium Cowboys_Stadium_field University_of_Phoenix_Stadium_no_field Rose_Bowl,_Pasadena
Philadelphia Santa Clara
Lincoln Financial Field Levi’s Stadium[nb 1]
39°54′3″N 75°10′3″W / 39.90083°N 75.16750°W / 39.90083; -75.16750 (Lincoln Financial Field) 37°24′11″N 121°58′12″W / 37.40306°N 121.97000°W / 37.40306; -121.97000 (Levi’s Stadium)
Capacity: 69,596 Capacity: 68,500
Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Santa Clara Levi's_Stadium
Notes
  1. ^ Jump up to: a b c d This is the first time the stadium will host a Gold Cup event.

Draw
Mexico and United States were announced as the seeded teams of Groups B and C respectively on December 19, 2016. Honduras, the winners of the 2017 Copa Centroamericana title were announced as being the seeded team in Group A on February 14, 2017.

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Seeded teams
Group A Flag_of_Honduras.svgHonduras
Group B Flag_of_the_United_States.svgUnited States
Group C Flag_of_Mexico.svgMexico

The groups and match schedule will be revealed on March 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PT (UTC-8) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Group stage
The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

Group A

First match(es) will be played on July 7, 2017

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group A

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification
1 Flag_of_Honduras.svgHonduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage
2 Flag_of_Costa_Rica.svgCosta Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Flag_of_French_Guiana.svgFrench Guiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage
4 Flag_of_Canada.svgCanada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
First match(es) will be played on July 7, 2017. Source:

Honduras  v  Costa Rica

July 7, 2017 (2017-07-07)
Honduras  v  Costa Rica

French Guiana  v  Canada

July 7, 2017 (2017-07-07)
French Guiana  v  Canada

Costa Rica  v  Canada

July 11, 2017 (2017-07-11)
Costa Rica  v  Canada

Honduras  v  French Guiana

July 11, 2017 (2017-07-11)
Honduras  v  French Guiana

Costa Rica  v  French Guiana

July 14, 2017 (2017-07-14)
Costa Rica  v  French Guiana

Canada  v  Honduras

July 14, 2017 (2017-07-14)
Canada  v  Honduras

Group B

First match(es) will be played on July 8, 2017

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification
1 Flag_of_the_United_States.svgUnited States (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage
2 Flag_of_Panama.svgPanama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Flag_of_Martinique.svgMartinique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage
4 Flag_of_Haiti.svgHaiti/ Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
First match(es) will be played on July 8, 2017. Source:
(H) Host.

United States  v  Panama

July 8, 2017 (2017-07-08)
United States  v  Panama

Martinique  v  Haiti/ Nicaragua

July 8, 2017 (2017-07-08)
Martinique  v  Haiti/ Nicaragua

Panama  v  Haiti/ Nicaragua

July 12, 2017 (2017-07-12)
Panama  v  Haiti/ Nicaragua

United States  v  Martinique

July 12, 2017 (2017-07-12)
United States  v  Martinique

Panama  v  Martinique

July 15, 2017 (2017-07-15)
Panama  v  Martinique

Haiti /Nicaragua  v  United States

July 15, 2017 (2017-07-15)
Haiti /Nicaragua  v  United States

Group C

First match(es) will be played on July 9, 2017.

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group C

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification
1 Flag_of_Mexico.svgMexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage
2 Flag_of_El_Salvador.svgEl Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Flag_of_Curaçao.svgCuraçao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage
4 Flag_of_Jamaica.svgJamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
First match(es) will be played on July 9, 2017. Source:

Mexico  v  El Salvador

July 9, 2017 (2017-07-09)
Mexico  v  El Salvador

Curaçao  v  Jamaica

July 9, 2017 (2017-07-09)
Curaçao  v  Jamaica

El Salvador  v  Jamaica

July 13, 2017 (2017-07-13)
El Salvador  v  Jamaica

Mexico  v  Curaçao

July 13, 2017 (2017-07-13)
Mexico  v  Curaçao

El Salvador  v  Curaçao

July 16, 2017 (2017-07-16)
El Salvador  v  Curaçao

Jamaica  v  Mexico

July 16, 2017 (2017-07-16)
Jamaica  v  Mexico

Ranking of third-placed teams

First match(es) will be played on July 7, 2017. Source: CONCACAF

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Pos Grp Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification
1 A Third Group A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Knockout stage
2 B Third Group B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 C Third Group C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Knockout stage

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Quarter-finals Semi-finals Final
July 19 – Philadelphia
Group A Winner
July 22 – Arlington
Group B Runner-up
July 19 – Philadelphia
Group B Winner
July 26 – Santa Clara
3rd Place Group A/C
July 20 – Glendale
Group C Winner
July 23 – Pasadena
3rd Place Group A/B
July 20 – Glendale
Group C Runner-up
Group A Runner-up

Quarter-finals

Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up

July 19, 2017 (2017-07-19)
Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up

Group B Winner v 3rd Place Group A/C

July 19, 2017 (2017-07-19)
Group B Winner v 3rd Place Group A/C

Group C Winner v 3rd Place Group A/B

July 20, 2017 (2017-07-20)
Group C Winner v 3rd Place Group A/B

Group C Runner-up v Group A Runner-up

July 20, 2017 (2017-07-20)
Group C Runner-up v Group A Runner-up

Semi-finals

v

July 22, 2017 (2017-07-22)
v

v

July 23, 2017 (2017-07-23)
v

Final

v

July 26, 2017 (2017-07-26)
v

TV Broadcasting
Fox Sports will televise the tournament in English in the United States.
Univision Deportes will televise the tournament in Spanish in the United States.
Westwood One will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the tournament in English in the United States.
Fútbol de Primera will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the tournament in Spanish in the United States.


