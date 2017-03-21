Enjoying the Rain Forest at Pico Bonito Honduras – La Ceiba, Atlantida

The arrival of the XXI century has made travel much easier, and finding those remote, inaccessible regions of the world where no one has set foot is truly much harder that it was only a century ago, making it harder for these publications to continue offering us these lifetime adventures. However, on the bright side, it is now much easier for us to actually get in a plane and travel to these exotic destinations and discover on our own the magic of the world.

One of the frontiers that is quickly and inexorably being reduced every day are the tropical rainforests of the world. Regions like the Amazon forest in Brazil or the rain forests of Southeast Asia are being destroyed and replaced to be used as farmland, mainly as cattle ranches to satisfy our growing demand for beef, and these tropical rainforests are being lost forever. As such, they are probably one of the exotic destinations that are most attractive and at the same time most at risk of being lost.

Incredibly, within less that 4 hours flying time from most of the continental United States, the lush rain forests of Central America are actually quite accessible and offer the opportunity to easily access these habitats and experience them first hand. Central Americas Caribbean Coast has tropical rainforests that are as dense as you would find them in other more famous and more remote locations. Although not well known, the Moskito coast, (which incidentally gets its name from the Miskito Indians that have historically lived in this vast, remote territory) offers the largest tract of virgin, unspoiled tropical jungle in the Northern Hemisphere on the American Continent. This region is shared by Honduras and Nicaragua, and is home to two different biosphere reserves and other protected areas within both countries. The region is vast, has an enormous biodiversity, but is actually still hard to get to and has very limited comfortable installations for visitors.

Another area that is truly outstanding is around the City of La Ceiba, on the Caribbean Coast of Honduras. The city is tightly nestled between the Caribbean Sea to the north and the rugged Nombre de Dios mountains to the south. These mountains are not only incredibly steep, they are also impressively high. The highest peak is Pico Bonito, which at 2,485 meters is the third highest in Honduras, and its summit is located less than 20 miles from the coastline! Most impressive of all is the fact that the mountains are covered by a lush, tropical rain forest that remains incredibly green throughout the year. There is no other area in the Atlantic coast of North or Central America that offers this abrupt change in altitude so close to the coast! This area is home to the Pico Bonito and Nombre de Dios National Parks, both in the back yard of the City of La Ceiba; both parks are separated by the lovely Cangrejal River, the best in Honduras, probably in all of Central America, for white water rafting.

The parks are interconnected by a 400 foot long hanging bridge, which is in true Indiana Jones adventure in itself, and crosses a canyon over the tumbling waters of the Cangrejal River, giving visitors access to a network of trails into Pico Bonito National Park. Here, at an elevation of only 300 feet above sea level, you will experience the humid tropical rain forest climate, the dense, jungle vegetation and a myriad of colourful flowers, insects, and birds whose noisy chatter at daybreak and dusk will remind you that you are indeed in a tropical paradise.

There are several different options for you as an adventurous (or not so adventurous) traveller to stay in, all with outstanding charm, pleasant, friendly service and best of all, within a true jungle setting. La Villa de Soledad is without doubt one of the nicest facilities, offering the best views, easy access to the trails at Pico Bonito National Park as well as to the Cangrejal River, and the most outstanding Honduran hospitality. Guests also have the opportunity to savour some of the best home cooked meals you will find in this part of the world. And believe it or not, free high speed internet connection is available at this cosy eco bed and breakfast!

