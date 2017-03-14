The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Central America Cruise Summit to take place in San Pedro Sula, Honduras

“The FCCA Central America Cruise Summit will let attendees meet with and learn from some of the most important decision makers in the cruise industry,” said Adam Goldstein, President & COO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Chairman of the FCCA. “The region contains immense potential, and the FCCA seeks to optimize it by instilling the necessary operational knowledge and forging invaluable business relationships.”

“This event epitomizes one of the FCCA’s main goals—to help destinations maximize their share of cruise tourism,” said Michele Paige, FCCA President. “The event gathers some of the most prominent cruise executives with local stakeholders to establish mutual understanding and business relationships that pave the way for future business.”

The FCCA Central America Cruise Summit will do that through a unique schedule and format that targets representatives from FCCA’s 19 Member Lines who decide where ships call, what products are sold and used onboard, and how to invest in infrastructure.

Attendees from Central American countries and Colombia will access these key decision makers through one-on-one meetings with executives chosen by attendees, which provide a chance to promote products and receive individualized input; social functions that foster networking and relationship building; and workshops to discuss the potential of cruise line calls, what to consider when developing a cruise facility, and how to attract cruise vessels and showcase destinations.

Additionally, the FCCA Central America Cruise Summit will showcase the Central American market’s potential, along with its dedication to improving cruise tourism, to attending executives from sectors including itinerary planning, shore excursions, port and destination development and more.

Plus, Honduras will display its dazzling destination product, with attendees and executives experiencing what passengers see and do in this prominent cruise destination, along with proving its ability to organize and host event tourism.



