USA Expats in Honduras Take Note! Contact your Representative – Congressional Bill H.R.1299

Introduced in House (03/02/2017)
[Congressional Bills 115th Congress]
[From the U.S. Government Publishing Office]
[H.R. 1299 Introduced in House (IH)]
115th CONGRESS
1st Session
H. R. 1299
To suspend United States security assistance with Honduras until such
time as human rights violations by Honduran security forces cease and
their perpetrators are brought to justice.
_______________________________________________________________________
IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
March 2, 2017
Mr. Johnson of Georgia (for himself, Mr. Conyers, Ms. Kaptur, Mr.
Serrano, Ms. Schakowsky, Mr. Ellison, Ms. Lee, Mrs. Davis of
California, Ms. Speier, Ms. Moore, Ms. McCollum, Mr. Lipinski, Mrs.
Dingell, Mr. Pocan, Ms. Norton, Mrs. Napolitano, Ms. Bonamici, Ms.
DeLauro, Mr. Gutierrez, Mr. Cicilline, Ms. Pingree, Mr. Blumenauer, Mr.
Rush, Mr. Tonko, and Mr. Grijalva) introduced the following bill; which
was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and in addition to
the Committee on Financial Services, for a period to be subsequently
determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such
provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned
_______________________________________________________________________
A BILL
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the
United States of America in Congress assembled,
SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.
This Act may be cited as the “Berta Caceres Human Rights in
Honduras Act”.
SEC. 2. FINDINGS.
Congress finds the following:
(1) The Honduran police are widely established to be deeply
corrupt and commit human rights abuses, including torture,
rape, illegal detention, and murder, with impunity.
(2) The New York Times revealed documents on April 15,
2016, indicating that top officials of the Honduran police
ordered the killings of drug-crime investigators Julian
Aristides Gonzales and Alfredo Landaverde in 2009 and 2011,
respectively, with the subsequent knowledge of top police and,
evidently, high-ranking government officials. The Times
suggested in a subsequent article that the revelations were
being manipulated by the President of Honduras for his own
corrupt purposes.
(3) Individuals in the police with documented records of
having committed gross human abuses with impunity continue to
be appointed to high positions within the police.
(4) International human rights bodies have reported that
the Honduran military and police commit human rights abuses,
including killings, with impunity. The Associated Press has
documented death squad activity by police. Human Rights Watch
reports: “The use of lethal force by the national police is a
chronic problem. Investigations into the police abuses are
marred by inefficiency and corruption, little information about
them is made public; and impunity is the rule.”.
(5) The Department of State’s Honduran Human Rights Report
for 2016 reports: “Impunity remains a serious problem, with
prosecution in cases of military and police officials charged
with human rights violations moving too slowly or remaining
inconclusive.”.
(6) Repeated efforts to clean up the Honduran police have
largely failed. A recent commission to clean up the police
reports that it has separated a number of police. However, to
date there has been minimal and only token progress in
effectively prosecuting members of the police involved in
corruption and human rights abuses, and the reported
separations have not been independently verified. Moreover,
long-lasting, fundamental reform of the police still needs to
be enacted.
(7) Rights Action documented the Fifteenth Battalion of the
Honduran Armed Forces allegedly participated with police and
private security forces in some of the killings of over 100
small-farmer activists in the Aguan Valley beginning in 2000.
In 2015, Human Rights Watch confirmed that the killings of
Aguan farmers were met with no consequences. To date there has
been one confirmed conviction of a private actor.
Assassinations of key activists continue. In October 2016, Jose
Angel Flores, the president of the Unified Campesino Movement
of the Aguan (MUCA), and Silmer Dionisio George, another MUCA
member, were assassinated.
(8) Further examples abound of human rights abuses by the
military: in July 2013 members of the Armed Forces shot and
killed Tomas Garcia, a Lenca Indigenous activist, and injured
his son while they were peacefully protesting a dam project; in
May 2014, nine members of the Ninth Infantry reportedly
tortured and killed Amado Maradiaga Quiroz and tortured his
son, Milton Noe Maradiaga Varela. The cases remain unresolved.
In a recent emblematic case, on December 27, 2015, the Honduran
Navy reportedly killed Joel Palacios Lino and Elvis Armando
Garcia, two Garifuna Afro-Indigenous men who were engaged in
digging a car out of the sand on a beach. The case remains in
impunity over a year later.
(9) The current Government of Honduras has expanded the
military’s reach into domestic policing, including the creation
of a 3,000-member Military Police in clear violation of the
Honduran constitution and with disastrous results, including
the killings of a 15-year-old boy, Ebed Yanes, in 2012 and a
student, Erlin Misael Carias Moncada, in 2014, after they had
passed unarmed through checkpoints, and the January 2, 2017,
killing of 17-year-old Edgardo Moreno Rodriquez. Since the
creation of the Military Police “allegations of human rights
abuses by the military have increased notably”, reports Human
Rights Watch. In 2016 the creation of two new battalions of the
Military Police was announced.
(10) The Honduran judicial system has been widely
documented to be rife with corruption. Judges, prosecutors and
other officials are interconnected with organized crime and
drug traffickers, contributing to near-complete immunity.
(11) The Department of State in its 2015 Human Rights
Report for Honduras reports “corruption, intimidation, and
institutional weakness of the justice system leading to
widespread impunity.”.
(12) Summarizing the situation, Human Rights Watch reports
in 2016 that “Rampant crime and impunity for human rights
abuses remain the norm in Honduras . . . Efforts to reform the
institutions responsible for providing public security have
made little progress. Marred by corruption and abuse, the
judiciary and police remain largely ineffective.”.
(13) The March 2, 2016, assassination of prominent Lenca Indigenous and environmental activist Berta Caceres, world- renowned recipient of the 2015 Goldman Environmental Prize for her work defending Indigenous land rights against a hydroelectric dam project, illustrates the human rights crisis
in Honduras, and the deep complicity of the Honduran
government. Caceres, the leader of COPINH, the Council of
Indigenous and Popular Organizations of Honduras, had reported
to authorities 33 threats previous to her killing, but none had
been investigated, and the government had failed to provide
adequate protection measures as mandated by the Inter-American
Commission on Human Rights, with protection by Honduran
security being withdrawn the day of her death.
(14) As of February 2017, eight suspects, four of whom have
ties to the Honduran military, have been arrested in the
killing of Caceres, one of whom is a current officer in the
military and three others are former military. These arrests
raise serious questions about the role of the Honduran military
in her assassination, including the chain of command within the
military as well as the identity of the true authors of the
assassination.
(15) The Government of Honduras continues to unduly limit
legally mandated access by Ms. Caceres’ family to the case
file. In late September 2016, the original case file was
allowed to leave the Public Ministry and was stolen.
(16) Despite calls from 62 Members of Congress, members of
the family of Berta Caceres, COPINH, leaders of the European
Union, the Vatican Pontifical Council on Peace and Justice, and
many others, the Honduran government has not permitted the
Inter-American Commission on Human rights to conduct an
independent investigation of the case.
(17) In this context of corruption and human rights abuses,
trade unionists, journalists, lawyers, Afro-Indigenous
activists, Indigenous activists, small-farmer activists, LGBTI
activists, human rights defenders, and critics of the
government remain at severe risk; and previous human rights
abuses against them remain largely unpunished.
(18) The May 2, 2016, shooting of prominent opposition
journalist Felix Molina illustrates the continued risk facing
activists. Hours before he was shot, Molina had posted
information potentially linking Caceres’s killing to a top
government official, members of an elite family, and one of the
prosecutors in the case.
(19) The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016 allocated
approximately $18,000,000 to the Honduran police and military,
in addition to the National Defense Authorization Act for
Fiscal Year 2016 authorizing additional funding. The
Administration’s funding request for fiscal year 2017 also
calls for an increase in security funding for Honduras.
(20) The Inter-American Development Bank in 2012 lent
$59,800,000 to the Honduran police, with United States
approval.
SEC. 3. SUSPENSION AND RESTRICTIONS OF SECURITY ASSISTANCE EXTENDED TO
REPUBLIC OF HONDURAS UNLESS CERTAIN CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN
MET.
(a) Suspension of Security Assistance.–No funds may be made
available to provide assistance for the police or military of the
Republic of Honduras, including assistance for equipment and training.
(b) Loans From Multilateral Development Banks.–The Secretary of
the Treasury shall instruct United States representatives at
multilateral development banks to vote no on any loans for the police
or military of the Republic of Honduras.
SEC. 4. CONDITIONS FOR LIFTING SUSPENSIONS AND RESTRICTIONS.
The provisions of this Act shall terminate on the date on which the
Secretary of State determines and certifies to the Committee on Foreign
Affairs of the House of Representatives and the Committee on Foreign
Relations of the Senate that the Government of Honduras has–
(1) pursued all legal avenues to bring to trial and obtain
a verdict of those who ordered and carried out–
(A) the March 2, 2016, murder of Berta Caceres;
(B) the killings of over 100 small-farmer activists
in the Aguan Valley;
(C) the December 27, 2015, killings of Joel
Palacios Lino and Elvis Armando Garcia; and
(D) the May 3, 2016, armed attack on Felix Molina;
(2) investigated and successfully prosecuted members of
military and police forces who are credibly found to have
violated human rights, and ensured that the military and police
cooperated in such cases, and that such violations have ceased;
(3) withdrawn the military from domestic policing, in
accordance with the Honduran Constitution, and ensured that all
domestic police functions are separated from the command and
control of the Armed Forces of Honduras and are instead
directly responsible to civilian authority;
(4) established that it protects effectively the rights of
trade unionists, journalists, human rights defenders,
Indigenous, Afro-Indigenous, small-farmer, and LGBTI activists,
critics of the government, and other civil society activists to
operate without interference; and
(5) taken effective steps to fully establish the rule of a
law and to guarantee a judicial system that is capable of
investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice members of
the police and military who have committed human rights abuses.
