USA Expats in Honduras Take Note! Contact your Representative – Congressional Bill H.R.1299

115th CONGRESS

1st Session

H. R. 1299

To suspend United States security assistance with Honduras until such

time as human rights violations by Honduran security forces cease and

their perpetrators are brought to justice.

_______________________________________________________________________

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

March 2, 2017

Mr. Johnson of Georgia (for himself, Mr. Conyers, Ms. Kaptur, Mr.

Serrano, Ms. Schakowsky, Mr. Ellison, Ms. Lee, Mrs. Davis of

California, Ms. Speier, Ms. Moore, Ms. McCollum, Mr. Lipinski, Mrs.

Dingell, Mr. Pocan, Ms. Norton, Mrs. Napolitano, Ms. Bonamici, Ms.

DeLauro, Mr. Gutierrez, Mr. Cicilline, Ms. Pingree, Mr. Blumenauer, Mr.

Rush, Mr. Tonko, and Mr. Grijalva) introduced the following bill; which

was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and in addition to

the Committee on Financial Services, for a period to be subsequently

determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such

provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned

_______________________________________________________________________

A BILL

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the

United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the “Berta Caceres Human Rights in

Honduras Act”.

SEC. 2. FINDINGS.

Congress finds the following:

(1) The Honduran police are widely established to be deeply

corrupt and commit human rights abuses, including torture,

rape, illegal detention, and murder, with impunity.

(2) The New York Times revealed documents on April 15,

2016, indicating that top officials of the Honduran police

ordered the killings of drug-crime investigators Julian

Aristides Gonzales and Alfredo Landaverde in 2009 and 2011,

respectively, with the subsequent knowledge of top police and,

evidently, high-ranking government officials. The Times

suggested in a subsequent article that the revelations were

being manipulated by the President of Honduras for his own

corrupt purposes.

(3) Individuals in the police with documented records of

having committed gross human abuses with impunity continue to

be appointed to high positions within the police.

(4) International human rights bodies have reported that

the Honduran military and police commit human rights abuses,

including killings, with impunity. The Associated Press has

documented death squad activity by police. Human Rights Watch

reports: “The use of lethal force by the national police is a

chronic problem. Investigations into the police abuses are

marred by inefficiency and corruption, little information about

them is made public; and impunity is the rule.”.

(5) The Department of State’s Honduran Human Rights Report

for 2016 reports: “Impunity remains a serious problem, with

prosecution in cases of military and police officials charged

with human rights violations moving too slowly or remaining

inconclusive.”.

(6) Repeated efforts to clean up the Honduran police have

largely failed. A recent commission to clean up the police

reports that it has separated a number of police. However, to

date there has been minimal and only token progress in

effectively prosecuting members of the police involved in

corruption and human rights abuses, and the reported

separations have not been independently verified. Moreover,

long-lasting, fundamental reform of the police still needs to

be enacted.

(7) Rights Action documented the Fifteenth Battalion of the

Honduran Armed Forces allegedly participated with police and

private security forces in some of the killings of over 100

small-farmer activists in the Aguan Valley beginning in 2000.

In 2015, Human Rights Watch confirmed that the killings of

Aguan farmers were met with no consequences. To date there has

been one confirmed conviction of a private actor.

Assassinations of key activists continue. In October 2016, Jose

Angel Flores, the president of the Unified Campesino Movement

of the Aguan (MUCA), and Silmer Dionisio George, another MUCA

member, were assassinated.

(8) Further examples abound of human rights abuses by the

military: in July 2013 members of the Armed Forces shot and

killed Tomas Garcia, a Lenca Indigenous activist, and injured

his son while they were peacefully protesting a dam project; in

May 2014, nine members of the Ninth Infantry reportedly

tortured and killed Amado Maradiaga Quiroz and tortured his

son, Milton Noe Maradiaga Varela. The cases remain unresolved.

In a recent emblematic case, on December 27, 2015, the Honduran

Navy reportedly killed Joel Palacios Lino and Elvis Armando

Garcia, two Garifuna Afro-Indigenous men who were engaged in

digging a car out of the sand on a beach. The case remains in

impunity over a year later.

(9) The current Government of Honduras has expanded the

military’s reach into domestic policing, including the creation

of a 3,000-member Military Police in clear violation of the

Honduran constitution and with disastrous results, including

the killings of a 15-year-old boy, Ebed Yanes, in 2012 and a

student, Erlin Misael Carias Moncada, in 2014, after they had

passed unarmed through checkpoints, and the January 2, 2017,

killing of 17-year-old Edgardo Moreno Rodriquez. Since the

creation of the Military Police “allegations of human rights

abuses by the military have increased notably”, reports Human

Rights Watch. In 2016 the creation of two new battalions of the

Military Police was announced.

(10) The Honduran judicial system has been widely

documented to be rife with corruption. Judges, prosecutors and

other officials are interconnected with organized crime and

drug traffickers, contributing to near-complete immunity.

(11) The Department of State in its 2015 Human Rights

Report for Honduras reports “corruption, intimidation, and

institutional weakness of the justice system leading to

widespread impunity.”.

(12) Summarizing the situation, Human Rights Watch reports

in 2016 that “Rampant crime and impunity for human rights

abuses remain the norm in Honduras . . . Efforts to reform the

institutions responsible for providing public security have

made little progress. Marred by corruption and abuse, the

judiciary and police remain largely ineffective.”.

(13) The March 2, 2016, assassination of prominent Lenca Indigenous and environmental activist Berta Caceres, world- renowned recipient of the 2015 Goldman Environmental Prize for her work defending Indigenous land rights against a hydroelectric dam project, illustrates the human rights crisis

in Honduras, and the deep complicity of the Honduran

government. Caceres, the leader of COPINH, the Council of

Indigenous and Popular Organizations of Honduras, had reported

to authorities 33 threats previous to her killing, but none had

been investigated, and the government had failed to provide

adequate protection measures as mandated by the Inter-American

Commission on Human Rights, with protection by Honduran

security being withdrawn the day of her death.

(14) As of February 2017, eight suspects, four of whom have

ties to the Honduran military, have been arrested in the

killing of Caceres, one of whom is a current officer in the

military and three others are former military. These arrests

raise serious questions about the role of the Honduran military

in her assassination, including the chain of command within the

military as well as the identity of the true authors of the

assassination.

(15) The Government of Honduras continues to unduly limit

legally mandated access by Ms. Caceres’ family to the case

file. In late September 2016, the original case file was

allowed to leave the Public Ministry and was stolen.

(16) Despite calls from 62 Members of Congress, members of

the family of Berta Caceres, COPINH, leaders of the European

Union, the Vatican Pontifical Council on Peace and Justice, and

many others, the Honduran government has not permitted the

Inter-American Commission on Human rights to conduct an

independent investigation of the case.

(17) In this context of corruption and human rights abuses,

trade unionists, journalists, lawyers, Afro-Indigenous

activists, Indigenous activists, small-farmer activists, LGBTI

activists, human rights defenders, and critics of the

government remain at severe risk; and previous human rights

abuses against them remain largely unpunished.

(18) The May 2, 2016, shooting of prominent opposition

journalist Felix Molina illustrates the continued risk facing

activists. Hours before he was shot, Molina had posted

information potentially linking Caceres’s killing to a top

government official, members of an elite family, and one of the

prosecutors in the case.

(19) The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016 allocated

approximately $18,000,000 to the Honduran police and military,

in addition to the National Defense Authorization Act for

Fiscal Year 2016 authorizing additional funding. The

Administration’s funding request for fiscal year 2017 also

calls for an increase in security funding for Honduras.

(20) The Inter-American Development Bank in 2012 lent

$59,800,000 to the Honduran police, with United States

approval.

SEC. 3. SUSPENSION AND RESTRICTIONS OF SECURITY ASSISTANCE EXTENDED TO

REPUBLIC OF HONDURAS UNLESS CERTAIN CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN

MET.

(a) Suspension of Security Assistance.–No funds may be made

available to provide assistance for the police or military of the

Republic of Honduras, including assistance for equipment and training.

(b) Loans From Multilateral Development Banks.–The Secretary of

the Treasury shall instruct United States representatives at

multilateral development banks to vote no on any loans for the police

or military of the Republic of Honduras.

SEC. 4. CONDITIONS FOR LIFTING SUSPENSIONS AND RESTRICTIONS.

The provisions of this Act shall terminate on the date on which the

Secretary of State determines and certifies to the Committee on Foreign

Affairs of the House of Representatives and the Committee on Foreign

Relations of the Senate that the Government of Honduras has–

(1) pursued all legal avenues to bring to trial and obtain

a verdict of those who ordered and carried out–

(A) the March 2, 2016, murder of Berta Caceres;

(B) the killings of over 100 small-farmer activists

in the Aguan Valley;

(C) the December 27, 2015, killings of Joel

Palacios Lino and Elvis Armando Garcia; and

(D) the May 3, 2016, armed attack on Felix Molina;

(2) investigated and successfully prosecuted members of

military and police forces who are credibly found to have

violated human rights, and ensured that the military and police

cooperated in such cases, and that such violations have ceased;

(3) withdrawn the military from domestic policing, in

accordance with the Honduran Constitution, and ensured that all

domestic police functions are separated from the command and

control of the Armed Forces of Honduras and are instead

directly responsible to civilian authority;

(4) established that it protects effectively the rights of

trade unionists, journalists, human rights defenders,

Indigenous, Afro-Indigenous, small-farmer, and LGBTI activists,

critics of the government, and other civil society activists to

operate without interference; and

(5) taken effective steps to fully establish the rule of a

law and to guarantee a judicial system that is capable of

investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice members of

the police and military who have committed human rights abuses.



